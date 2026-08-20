Maryland digital ad tax struck down: What it means for other states

The Maryland Tax Court issued three separate rulings on Friday, August 14, 2026.

In Apple Inc. v. Comptroller of Maryland (23-DA-OO-0456), the court held that the tax violates 1) ITFA, 2) the Dormant Commerce Clause, and 3) the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

In Google LLC v. Comptroller of Maryland (23-DA-OO-0649), the court held that the tax violates 1) ITFA, 2) the Dormant Commerce Clause, and 3) the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

In Peacock TV, LLC v. Comptroller of Maryland (23-DA-OO-0654), the court held that the tax violates 1) ITFA, 2) the Dormant Commerce Clause, 3) the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, 4) the Foreign Commerce Clause, and 5) the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Article 40 of the Maryland Constitution Declaration of Rights.

All three rulings contain the following explanation: “Using a common-sense approach to define and distinguish digital advertising services from nondigital, the court finds that currently, in the advertising industry, in academia, and in Maryland households, the provision of digital advertising services is indistinguishable from the provision of nondigital advertising services; they are even more aligned than ‘similar.’”

The court acknowledged that “this perception may change over time as new technologies, capabilities, and public education develop and prosper.” But for now, it found that to be “the current state of affairs.”