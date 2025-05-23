Maryland to tax data and software services

Maryland’s 6% sales and use tax currently applies to only select business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) services, including credit card reporting services, pay-per-view television, and security services.

Starting July 1, 2025, Maryland will apply a 3% sales and use tax to data or information technology services (NAICS 518, 519, and 5415), and system software or application software publishing services (NAICS 5132). The NAICS (North American Industry Classification System) codes identify the specific industries that will be impacted.

The 3% tax will apply to B2B as well as B2C transactions. And the 3% rate isn’t written in stone: The legislation allows for a higher tax rate “if a different rate ... could be applied to a sale or use of tangible personal property, a digital code, a digital product, or a taxable service.”

Initially, HB 352 sought to tax the licensing of media or software rights and other intellectual property as well. Had that not been cut from the bill, the 3% sales and use tax would have applied to the following services: