What is a max tax or single article sales tax?

Arkansas, North Dakota, and Tennessee aren’t the only states that have maximum tax caps. Other states with max taxes or single article tax caps include the following.

Alaska

Although there’s no statewide sales tax in Alaska, there are local sales and use taxes in many local jurisdictions. Some areas have maximum tax caps.

The City of Cordova instituted a tax cap on single items as of January 1, 2025. On February 19, 2025, after hearing from several sellers, the Cordova City Council determined it would be best for the city to apply the tax cap to single invoices rather than to single items and single transactions of services.

Only the first $5,000 of a single integrated sale is subject to Cordova sales tax. A “single integrated sale” means “the sale of goods or services that are itemized on a single invoice from and by the same seller with the itemized services completed by the date the goods itemized on the same invoice are delivered.”

Bundled transactions generally don’t qualify for the tax cap.

Florida

Localities in Florida can limit the amount of local tax (the discretionary sales surtax) that applies to a single sale of tangible personal property. In those that do, local tax applies only to the first $5,000 of the lease, rental, sale, or use of a single item of tangible personal property. The cap doesn’t apply to the rental of real property, transient rentals, or services.

Fun fact: The maximum tax on the sale of a boat or vessel in Florida (including the discretionary sales surtax) is $18,000; the maximum tax on the repair of a boat or vessel is $60,000.

New Jersey

New Jersey provides a 50% sales and use tax exemption on new and used boats and other vessels. Additionally, the sales and use tax on those purchases is capped at $20,000.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, the retail sale of an aircraft (including all attached accessories) is subject to the general state rate of 4.75%, with a maximum tax of $2,500. Local sales and use tax doesn’t apply to these sales at all.

South Carolina

South Carolina provides a max (maximum) tax for the following items:

Aircraft

Boats

Motorcycles and motor vehicles

Recreational vehicles (e.g., tent campers, travel trailers, etc.)

Self-propelled light construction equipment (restrictions apply)

Trailers or semitrailers pulled by a truck tractor, and horse trailers

This max tax is capped at 5% for a maximum of $500 per eligible item.

South Carolina also provides a maximum tax of $300 on the sale of musical instruments and office equipment sold to religious organizations, and a max tax of $300 for certain energy-efficient manufactured homes.

For new or used mobile homes, the first 35% of the selling price is exempt, after which the maximum tax of $300 applies, plus 2% of the remaining sales price exceeding $6,000 (unless certain energy-efficient levels are met).

Texas

The maximum amount of local sales and use tax due on a sale in the Lone Star State is 2%. According to the Texas Comptroller, “If a local use tax cannot be collected or accrued at its full rate without going over 2%, you cannot collect it.”

Virginia

There is a maximum tax of $2,000 on watercraft sold in Virginia. Furthermore, sales of aircraft and watercraft are subject to a reduced rate of tax.

Such maximum taxes are undoubtedly appreciated by consumers. For businesses, however, they add a layer of complexity. If you sell a variety of products into multiple states, you’re likely to encounter a maximum sales tax cap at some point. Automating sales tax management can make dealing with them much easier.