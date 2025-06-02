May 2025 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

Let’s get digital. Determining the taxability of anything can be tricky, but the taxability of digital products can be especially tough to nail down. This state-by-state guide can help.
Crypto or crypt-no? Back in September 2022, the Centennial State started accepting cryptocurrency as payment for income, sales, and use tax. But since the launch, the state of Colorado has received fewer than 80 payments via virtual currency.
ECM: The Next Generation. Find out how Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) is continually evolving to help your team simplify workflows, boost accuracy, and reduce compliance risk.
To the max. Did you know that some states limit the amount of local tax owed on a single item? Find out what aircraft in Arkansas, campers in South Carolina, and tangible personal property in Tennessee have in common.
Steps for Shopify sellers. Ka-ching! That’s the sound of your business making another sale on Shopify. Hooray! That’s the sound of you solving tax compliance challenges with our new guide.
Exemption excitement. Each state has its own rules and regulations when it comes to exempt sales and the types of documentation required. Find out what you need for your state, or become an exemption expert when you read through the whole state-by-state guide.
What’s 1099 got to do with it? If someone makes money with a side hustle, asset sales, or investments, they’ll likely receive a 1099 form at the end of the tax year. Learn about the different types of 1099 forms and who needs to file them.
Remittance 101. Two important steps in tax compliance are collection and remittance. But what do those steps entail, and what’s the difference between collection and remittance?
Avoid resale fails. If part of your business involves buying products for resale, you likely already know how that can complicate your business taxes. Simplify the process with our state-by-state guide to resale certificates.
Out of state, but not out of mind. It’s exciting to get a customer in a new state — you get to write (or print) a new ZIP code on your outgoing packages and imagine someone in the mountains wearing a sweater from your store or someone enjoying coffee on a snowy day from a mug you designed. But customers in new states mean new tax jurisdictions, and new tax rules to contend with.
Solve more than just payroll problems. The world of payroll is changing. Learn how payroll service providers can grow beyond W-2s by offering 1099 automation and tax registration support.
Open for business. Starting a small business can be exciting. But before you can hang that “Open” sign on your door or delight your first customer, you’ll have some bureaucratic business to take care of.
Old Line, new taxes. In an effort to increase tax revenue, the Maryland Legislature passed a 3% tax on intellectual property. Learn more about what that means for businesses in the Old Line State.
Know your nexus. If you conduct business in a state(s) with a sales tax, you need to understand nexus and how it affects your sales tax obligations. Here’s what you need to know.