Update, May 30, 2023: Minnesota has indeed enacted a retail delivery fee, but not the fee described below. See HF 2887 for more details.

Colorado caused a kerfuffle in 2022 when it imposed a retail delivery fee on taxable tangible goods delivered by motor vehicle to consumers in the state. The Centennial State also unleashed a flurry of speculation about whether other states would follow its lead. If there was ever any doubt, it evaporated when Minnesota introduced a Colorado-style retail delivery fee of its own in January 2023.

There are at least two reasons why a fee on motor vehicle deliveries would be appealing to states: the money and the environment.

The money. Colorado expects its retail delivery fee to bring in $16.8 million and $18.8 million during its first two years. With motor fuel tax revenue on the decline as more drivers switch to electric and hybrid vehicles, retail delivery fees could become an essential source of funding for road and transportation projects.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue expects its proposed retail delivery to generate $46.4 million during the first fiscal year, and more than $127.7 million by fiscal year 2027.

The environment. The Colorado retail delivery fee statute notes that according to the world economic forum, there will likely be over 30% more delivery vehicles on roads delivering 78% more packages by 2030. In addition to increasing traffic congestion and wear and tear on highways, roads, and streets, this will “increase motor-vehicle-related emissions of air pollutants, including ozone precursors, particulate matter pollutants, other hazardous air pollutants, and greenhouse gases, that contribute to adverse environmental effects, including but not limited to climate change, and adverse human health effects.”

Colorado’s law continues, “It is therefore necessary and appropriate to impose a retail delivery fee.”

The Minnesota bill (HF 580) doesn’t mention the environment or roads; it simply proposes the fee.