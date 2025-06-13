Mississippi DTC wine shipping: What wineries need to know in 2025

If you plan to ship wine to consumers in Mississippi, you’ll need to obtain a DTC wine shipping permit. If you plan to use a fulfillment house, it will need a fulfillment provider’s permit.

Direct wine shipper’s permit

To qualify for a direct wine shipper’s permit, a wine manufacturer must:

Hold a Mississippi Class 2 or Class 3 manufacturer’s permit, or

Be licensed or permitted outside of Mississippi to engage in the activity of manufacturing wine

The application for a direct wine shipper’s permit will be created and processed by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Applicants will be required to provide all necessary documents, including a copy of their license or permit to engage in the activity of manufacturing wine in Mississippi or any other state.

According to SB 2145, direct wine shipper’s permits must be renewed annually. The fee for a direct wine shipper’s permit is $100.

Wine fulfillment provider’s permit

Mississippi SB 2145 also authorizes wine fulfillment providers to ship wine to consumers on behalf of a holder of a direct wine shipper’s permit.

The fee for a wine fulfillment provider’s permit is also $100.