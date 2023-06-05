Mississippi sales tax applies to computer software and computer software services

Computer software or computer software services provided by one legal entity to another commonly owned, related, or affiliated entity shall be treated as a nontaxable transfer of property or services.
Mississippi sales tax does not apply to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) or Platform as a Service (PaaS) despite the fact that IaaS and PaaS are commonly understood to be cloud computing.
Sellers or service providers can allocate sales tax on bundled transactions by reasonably identifying the portion of the price attributable to each of the properties and services. The Mississippi Department of Revenue must approve the allocation methodology.
If a single license fee or other payment encompasses nontaxable products or services as well as taxable computer software and/or computer software services, the consumer, seller, service provider, or user may allocate the fee between the taxable and nontaxable items.
As with bundled transactions, the allocation must be reasonable and supported by books, records, or “the best information available.” The entire fee or payment will not be presumed taxable; should the allocation be challenged, “the commissioner must establish by a preponderance of the evidence” that the allocation method used wasn’t reasonable.
Mississippi telecommunications tax does not apply to computer software, computer software services, electronically stored or maintained data, or specified digital products.
The tax commissioner will create a system for purchasers to report and pay Mississippi sales tax directly to the state, rather than having the vendor collect the tax from them. Should a consumer elect to pay the tax, the consumer becomes liable for the tax and the vendor is relieved of the obligation to collect and remit sales tax in Mississippi.