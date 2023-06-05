Mississippi sales tax applies to computer software and computer software services

Prior to enactment of Senate Bill 2449, the taxability of computer software (as opposed to simply “software”), computer software services, electronically stored or maintained data, and specified digital products was unclear. The Mississippi sales tax code simply didn’t address those products and services.

Senate Bill 2449 expands the definition of “retail sales” (aka, sales subject to sales tax) to include all sales of tangible personal property “physically or electronically delivered or located within this state” (with certain exceptions). “Tangible personal property” includes “computer software” — but not “electronically stored or maintained data.”

It’s now clear that the following products and services are subject to Mississippi sales tax:

Computer software

Computer software services

Specified digital products

Other products delivered electronically, including but not limited to games, music, reading materials, and ringtones

The state Mississippi sales tax rate is 7%. There are only two local sales taxes in Mississippi: The city of Tupelo currently levies an additional 0.25% sales tax on all retail sales made from taxpayers within the corporate limits of the city as well as services provided within city limits. The city of Jackson levies an additional 1% sales tax on certain retail sales and services made from taxpayers within the corporate limits. SB 2449 doesn’t reference local sales tax in Mississippi.

Mississippi doesn’t tax computer software maintained outside the state

Mississippi sales tax does not apply to computer software maintained on a server located outside of Mississippi and accessible for use only via the internet, or to electronically stored or maintained data.

Businesses that perform both interstate and intrastate computer software services “may utilize any reasonable formulae of apportionment” to tax the portion of the services performed within Mississippi and exempt the computer software services performed in another state.