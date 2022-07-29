More than 30 states have adopted EV fees to replace lost gas taxes

Add Louisiana to the list of more than 30 states that have adopted electric vehicle fees.

Governor John Bel Edwards in June signed into law a bill that establishes a road-use fee of $110 a year for electric vehicles and $60 a year for hybrid vehicles. Hybrid or all-electric school buses are exempt.

The fees take effect on January 1, 2023. EV and hybrid owners will be expected to pay when they file their state income tax returns. Revenues are to be split 70–30 between the state fund that pays for road and bridge repair projects and local government transportation budgets.

Backers of the bill said it’s a matter of fairness: Drivers of carbon-powered vehicles in Louisiana pay an average of $148 a year in state gas taxes. Meanwhile, the state has $14.8 billion in deferred transportation maintenance projects and 13 bridges have been closed this year because they are considered unsafe, causing disruption to commuters and businesses.

Louisiana has fewer than 2,000 all-electric vehicles on the road, according to one recent report that looked at federal data.