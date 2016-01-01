Native Americans and sales taxes

As the main source of federal, state, and local government revenue, taxes are designed to pay for our nation’s common needs -- public education, safety, highways, etc. But because of our nation’s history, Native Americans and the US government have worked out a unique arrangement regarding all taxes, including federal, state, local, and sales.

To help us better understand this freighted subject (which is actually pretty simple), this post walks through the basics of US tribes, including their populations, what it takes to be a tribe, how they work together and separately regarding the United States government, and what tribal/nontribal members can expect regarding sales taxes when selling widgets on the reservation (Note: we are using the term Native American in this post. However, most legal, governmental, and regulatory provisions use the term Indian -- as in “Indian Tax Law”).