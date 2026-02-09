Complying with tax policy changes is a top priority for Avalara. We make sure our customers file and pay their Nevada sales and use tax on time.
Customers appreciate it. “With Avalara, I can relax knowing that missing a sales tax return is not a major concern, and it greatly improves the likelihood of accurate and timely filings,” says Sarah Adkins, Accounting Specialist at STARC Systems.
“Avalara swiftly adjusted internal software components and payment controls to ensure the Nevada due date is correctly set to the 20th for sales and use tax submissions,” explains Avery Smith, Project Manager for Statutory Review and Readiness at Avalara. “The due date of return and payment submission is a critical component of ensuring we meet our Returns Guarantee for our customers.”
Avalara Returns, an AI-first returns preparation, filing, and remittance solution, helps businesses of all sizes seamlessly manage the returns process. See how it works.