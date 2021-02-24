New HS codes create headaches for cross-border sellers

The U.K. created their new U.K. Global Tariff after Brexit, using the European Union’s integrated Tariff of the European Union (TARIC) system as a starting point.

The EU TARIC system integrates the standard six-digit HS codes with a two-digit Combined Nomenclature (CN) heading, and a two-digit country code. The six-digit HS codes are identical across all EU member states, as in other countries, and the other four digits vary by country.

Shipments between EU member states are typically identified with an abbreviated eight-digit HS code. Now, that the U.K. has left the EU Customs Union, goods flowing between the U.K. and the EU need the full 10-digit HS code. The U.K. can no longer use the simplified (i.e., eight-digit) TARIC system when trading with EU member states.

As of January 1, 2021, the U.K. Global Tariff (UKGT) system is in effect for all jurisdictions in the U.K. The UKGT applies to any goods shipped into the U.K.; preferential rates and exemptions are part of the tariff.

Under the UKGT, many tariffs for existing HS codes changed, and new HS codes were implemented for shipments moving between the U.K. and EU.

Inventory in UK can lead to double duties

Because of Brexit, the U.K. is no longer eligible for many customs and value-added tax (VAT) simplification measures open to the remaining 27 EU member states. This, in turn, affects U.S. companies using the U.K. as a launchpad for selling into the EU.

Only goods originating (i.e., manufactured, or where >51% of the value was added) in the U.K. are subject to preferential tariff treatment in the EU under the Brexit deal reached December 24, 2020. Thus, goods shipped into the U.K. for later distribution throughout the EU may now be taxed twice: once upon entry into the U.K., and once when entering the destination country. However, businesses can request a refund of the import tariffs originally levied, provided they furnish proof the goods left the country.

This is a big change, and a costly one for many ecommerce sellers.

There are two potential remedies. One is to import goods destined for delivery in the EU directly into the EU. Another is to store goods in a bonded (customs) warehouse in the U.K. that is supervised by customs authorities. Using a bonded warehouse enables businesses to defer paying duty and tax until the goods are shipped to a buyer.

Companies currently holding inventory in the U.K. need to ensure they comply with all new regulations. Goods shipped from the U.K. to destinations in the EU now must be declared to customs with full EU HS codes and will be subject to all applicable customs duties and import VAT in the buyer’s home country — or, if entering the EU through a different port, that country’s rates.

New VAT on low-value imports to the UK

Further complicating matters, as of January 1, 2021, the new U.K. ecommerce package imposes new VAT collection and reporting requirements on online sellers based outside of the U.K.:

The VAT exemption for parcels valued ≤£15 is eliminated (i.e., all imports are subject to VAT)

VAT must be collected at checkout and remitted directly to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) for all imported sales valued ≤£135 (duty and VAT on sales valued >£135 continue to be collected at the border)

Online marketplaces (OMPs) must collect VAT at checkout (and remit directly to HMRC) on imported sales valued ≤£135 and all U.K. transactions by overseas sellers (as above, duty and VAT on sales valued >£135 are collected at the border)

Additionally, businesses need a U.K. Economic Operator Registration and Identification (EORI) number to import or export goods into the U.K., and an EU EORI number to import or export goods from the 27 EU member states. Without a valid EORI number, goods will be held at customs. EORI numbers are connected to a seller’s VAT number(s).

The perfect-storm scenario has flooded U.S. sellers with new tax collection and reporting obligations, and a veritable tsunami of paperwork.

According to Richard Asquith, vice president of global indirect tax at Avalara, the elimination of the import VAT exemption for goods valued ≤£15 caught a lot of ecommerce sellers off guard, as did the U.K.’s new requirement that VAT must be collected at checkout for all goods valued £135 or less. “This created huge problems in the first week of January, particularly for U.S. and Chinese sellers who were unaware” of the policy changes.

Border and customs officials and HMRC seem to be “prioritizing the continuing movement of goods over maximizing revenues” for the moment. That will change. Already, Asquith says, “We’re starting to hear of goods being blocked.”