New sales tax exemption for Vermont manufacturers

Vermont has expanded its sales tax exemption for manufacturers as of July 1, 2022.

Recent advocacy efforts made by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and members of its new Manufacturing Council helped pass the expansion of Vermont’s manufacturing tax exemption law, which better defines the beginning and the end of the manufacturing process. This now includes all machinery and equipment used as an integral or essential part of an integrated production operation — a huge win for Vermont manufacturers.

As a result, Vermont no longer operates under direct use standard limits, which opens up ancillary processes between raw materials and finished goods, as well as manufacturing for packaging, testing, and quality assurance. Many more items, from label makers to rolling racks, are now exempt from sales tax.