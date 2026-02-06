South Carolina considers new sales tax holidays for 2026

Possibly. One bill making its way through the South Carolina Legislature would turn the state’s annual sales tax holiday weekend into an annual sales tax holiday month. Another bill would establish a monthlong sales tax holiday for small businesses.
It depends. S 728 would stretch the current tax-free weekend into a month but change nothing else. H 4619 would create a whole new monthlong sales tax holiday for small businesses.
Under S 728, clothing, footwear, computers, printers, printer supplies, school supplies, and certain bedding would be temporarily exempt. The proposed small business sales tax holiday would presumably exempt any items sold by qualifying retailers.
Yes. In early 2025, several lawmakers sponsored a bill that would provide a sales tax exemption for ammunition, handguns, rifles, and shotguns during the month of July 2025. It didn’t pass.
Yes. If any of the proposed sales tax holidays are enacted, they would apply to all eligible transactions sold by qualifying businesses in the state of South Carolina. All but the small business tax holiday would affect registered remote retailers as well.