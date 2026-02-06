South Carolina considers new sales tax holidays for 2026

South Carolina House Bill 4619 exempts from sales and use tax “sales made at a small business located in this State during one month each year of the small business’s choosing.” Interestingly, any month will do so long as the small business lets the South Carolina Department of Revenue know by October 1 of the previous year which month it has chosen. This sales tax holiday would not apply to remote sellers.

To qualify to participate in the small business tax holiday, a business must be considered a “small business” by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). Per the SBA, “Most manufacturing companies with 500 employees or fewer, and most non-manufacturing businesses with average annual receipts under $7.5 million, will qualify as a small business.” The SBA matches small business size standards to NAICS codes.

As the act would take effect upon approval by the governor, it’s unclear whether any business would be able to offer a small business sales tax holiday in 2026 if the bill is enacted. Small businesses could be required to wait until 2027, so they can share the necessary information with the Department of Revenue by October 1, 2026.