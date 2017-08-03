Update 10.19.2017 - The deadline for the online marketplace seller tax amnesty program has been extended to Nov. 1, 2017.

Update 9.28.2017 - Rhode Island is now participating in the online marketplace seller tax amnesty program. For the most up-to-date resources, visit our sales tax amnesty resource center.

A new sales tax amnesty program for third-party sellers is in the works. It's designed to encourage Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and other marketplace sellers to collect and remit sales tax, and is scheduled to run August 17 through November 1, 2017. This doesn’t allow much time for consideration: Sellers interested in taking advantage of this program should act quickly.

Update: to see a list of FAQ and answers about the amnesty program, visit our latest blog.