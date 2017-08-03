The amnesty program specific to online marketplace sellers is being spearheaded by the Nexus Committee of the Multistate Tax Commission (MTC), and the mechanics of the program will be run through MTC’s National Nexus Program (NNP). NNP already offers a Multistate Voluntary Disclosure Program that encourages taxpayers “to commence filing and paying taxes in states in which they may have substantial nexus.” States participating in the new tax amnesty program will work through this voluntary disclosure program.
To date, 15 states have confirmed their participation in the sales tax amnesty program: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Vermont. Eight additional states are considering it.
Marketplace sellers that have nexus with one or more participating states through the inventory they maintain in a marketplace provider’s fulfillment center or warehouse will be eligible for this sales tax amnesty. Those who wish to participate should fill out a voluntary disclosure form through the MTC, indicating where amnesty is being sought (sellers do not need to seek amnesty in all participating states). MTC will then anonymously distribute this form to the applicable states.
Third-party sellers will then have to register to collect sales and use tax in their selected states. At this time, it appears that a seller’s participation in the amnesty program would protect them from liability for back taxes (and in some cases interest and penalties) generated during the states’ look-back period.