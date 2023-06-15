Numerous states now provide diaper sales tax exemptions. Florida starts exempting diapers on July 1, 2023, like North Dakota. Colorado and Iowa got rid of their diaper tax on January 1, 2023.
And more states are on track to exempt diapers:
Texas will end its diaper tax effective September 1, 2023, along with the sales tax on feminine hygiene products.
Maine is expected to eliminate the sales tax on diapers for children starting January 1, 2024. Adult diapers will likely remain taxable.
Nonetheless, about half of all states still have a diaper sales tax. If your business is struggling to collect and remit sales tax on diapers in one or more states, automating sales tax compliance can help.