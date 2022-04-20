Not minced or not not minced? Wacky Tax Wednesday

Though bare shelves have become a familiar sight during the pandemic, American supermarkets still offer an incredible array of choices when it comes to food. There are more than 100 commonly eaten breakfast cereals alone, and entire warehouse stores devoted to wine.

Many of us have preferences. One of my children eats chunky peanut butter while the other must have creamy. I only eat wild-caught canned fish and I never notice whether canned fish is minced or chunky, but the United States Customs and Border Protection sure does.

Every category of product that can be imported into the U.S., edible or otherwise, is described in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) and assigned a Harmonized System (HS) code — a universal classification code used to distinguish products from one another. For example, a 100% cotton T-shirt has one HS code, a T-shirt that’s 50% cotton has another, and a T-shirt that’s 51% cotton still another.

The HTSUS isn’t a set list of products; identifying every product under the sun would be an impossible task. Rather, it categorizes millions of products that regularly cross international borders. The HTSUS is more than 4,300 pages, with 22 general sections, 99 chapters, though chapter 77 isn’t used. (The international HS includes over 1,200 headings grouped in 21 sections and 96 chapters.)

The importer of record is responsible for deciding which HS code is the best fit (i.e., classifying products property). It falls to Customs to monitor imports and enforce compliance. HS codes correspond to tariff rates, so a misclassified product may be subject to a higher or lower tariff than it should have.

Disputes sometimes arise. While it’s hard to argue that a 100% cotton T-shirt is anything but that, many products aren’t so easily classified. Given the variability of products and the enormity of the HTSUS, it’s easy to imagine an importer waffling between two or three codes before landing on one. All things being equal, you can see why an importer would opt for an HS code with a low tariff rate over an HS code with a high tariff rate. But of course, all things aren’t always equal.

This brings us back to canned fish.