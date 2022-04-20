Not minced or not not minced? Wacky Tax Wednesday

There’s a global company that imports two tuna salad products, one albacore, one chunk light. Both arrive in the U.S. as ready-to-eat pouches or lunch-to-go kits. The end products aren’t the same, but the production processes are substantially similar, at least for the purposes of HS classification.
Customs classifies both products under HTSUS subheading 1604.14.10. The article description for 1604 is “prepared or preserved fish; caviar and caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs; fish, whole or in pieces but not minced.” 1604.14.10 further specifies “Tunas and skipjack: in airtight containers: in oil.” This has a general tariff rate of 35%. [Emphasis mine.]
The company protested Custom’s assessment, arguing that its products are not “not minced” and not “in oil.”
It claimed the products should be classified under 1604.20.05: “products containing meat of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates; prepared meals.” This has a general tariff of 10%.*
Alternatively, the company proposed classification under 1604.14.22, which covers tuna that is “not minced” and “not in oil” and has a tariff rate of 6%. Or HS code 1604.14.30, which has a 12.5% tariff and broadly covers “other.”
You can’t blame them for trying, given the difference between a 35% tariff and a 12.5%, 10%, or 6% tariff. Yet Customs denied the protests. The case first landed at the Court of International Trade of the United States (CIT). What transpired there is described here.
Not minced or not not minced?
Customs classified the prepared fish as “not minced.” The company says its products are not “not minced.”
The HTSUS doesn’t define the term “minced,” so the CIT first analyzed different factors to interpret its meaning.
To qualify as “minced,” the CIT decided, a product must be “small pieces of a minced cut [that] are the product of a purposeful process that involves cutting or chopping.” It determined the products in question were “not minced.” During preparation, the tuna is roughly chopped then hand-folded with additional ingredients. While this results in “some very small pieces and some chunks,” the CIT said the fact that “certain tuna pieces” were “equivalent in size to minced tuna … is purely incidental.”
In oil or not in oil?
As for whether the products should be classified as “in oil” or “not in oil,” the company claimed oil must be added at “the packing stage” for tuna products to be classified “in oil” under HTSUS Chapter 16. It adds soybean oil to its products during the preparation stage, it explained, so the products should be classified as “not in oil.”
The CIT decided the products were properly classified as “in oil” because oil was added after the fish was cooked but before it was packed. It backed this interpretation by citing HTSUS Chapter 16 Additional U.S. Note 1, which reads, “For the purposes of this chapter, the term ‘in oil’ means packed in oil or fat, or in added oil or fat and other substances, whether such oil or fat was introduced at the time of packing or prior thereto.” [Emphasis mine.]
Ultimately, CIT determined Customs was correct in classifying the products under 1604.14.10, which has a 35% tariff. The company appealed.