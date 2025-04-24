One of the biggest opportunities — and risks — involved with omnichannel retail lies in the handling and management of data. Engaging with customers and transacting through a variety of different channels can generate a tremendous amount of customer insight. But if you don’t have a strong foundation for keeping information from various sources and platforms centralized in a consistent and reliable way, this data deluge can create a lot of challenges.
Omnichannel retailers with unified data are able to unlock new levels of growth and efficiency, tapping big advantages on the front end and back end. As EY explains: “Insights from each channel combine to create a detailed picture of each customer’s habits and preferences, which not only enhances the potential for personalization but also can drive increased operational scale and lower cost of acquisitions for better margins.”
Cross-channel data consistency is key, so focus on leveraging tools that are flexible and integration-friendly. For example, Avalara for Shopify connects to Shopify directly, sending transaction data between platforms while automatically calculating tax obligations. Avalara offers connections with more than 1,400 signed partner integrations to support omnichannel selling.
AI-driven personalization and support
While the upside of omnichannel retail is easy to see, the downside is that it means more customer touchpoints to account for and optimize. Brands want to be not just available across channels, but able to provide high-quality, tailored experiences wherever their audience finds them. In this regard, AI technology is lending a big hand.
Examples of AI in omnichannel retail include dynamically personalized customer journeys, voice/visual search, real-time assistance, and predictive analytics.
Complex and ever-changing tax compliance
One potential roadblock for ecommerce merchants as they scale across platforms and increase the complexity of their omnichannel strategy: confidently staying on top of tax obligations. There are a lot of factors that come into play.
“Merchants want to sell their products, wherever their shoppers are,” said BigCommerce’s Sharon Gee in an episode of the OmniTalk podcast. “Whether that means they want to put their product on TikTok Shop, sell it on Instagram, or list it on Amazon, it often means bringing orders in from various different channels and fulfilling them in diverse ways, including, potentially the same way they fulfill their direct-to-consumer orders. The more channels, the more potential complexity. And all of those things trigger tax considerations.”
Keeping pace with all of those considerations manually can be an overwhelming task, but purpose-built solutions are at your disposal. Whether you’re running your store on BigCommerce, Shopify, or another popular platform, Avalara can power tax compliance for your omnichannel retail setup, allowing you to focus on growing and capitalizing on the above trends.
Learn more about omnichannel retail trends and how to thrive in a world of reshaped customer expectations: