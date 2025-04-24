Not so long ago, “I’m going to the store” was a self-explanatory declaration. These days, it could mean any number of things: traveling to a physical location, navigating to a website, opening an app, or logging into social media.

Welcome to our omnichannel reality. For retailers ready to meet the challenge, there are plenty of rewards: Consumers spend more with brands that make shopping easy across channels and platforms, while mobile-first commerce, social selling, and evolving technologies are reinventing what’s possible. But expanding across channels can make it more challenging for retailers to provide a consistent customer experience, integrate data, manage inventory, and remain sales tax compliant.

What’s next? AI-powered personalization, immersive in-store experiences, and the rise of social commerce are shaping the future. In this post, we’ll explore today’s key omnichannel retail trends and how businesses can stay ahead.

Learn how to overcome the complexity of cross-channel commerce and other key growth barriers in our new ebook: Solving top tax compliance challenges for Shopify sellers