Taxing on-demand snow removal services – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Traditional snowplow services are subject to sales tax in Washington D.C. and several of the states struck by Stella, including:
Snow removal services are exempt in Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania (unless removing snow from a roof and gutters) Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.
The taxability of snow removal services is less straightforward in Ohio. If snow removal is “by any mechanized means,” it’s taxable if the service provider makes at least $5,000 in sales during a calendar year. Businesses that make less than that in sales are exempt no matter how they remove the snow (by machine or hand). Snow removal by non-mechanized means (i.e., a shovel) are always exempt. Connecticut has a similar policy: Snow removal services are taxable, “except the casual and occasional sales of snow removal.”
In Wisconsin, where lawn maintenance services are taxable and snow removal services are not, the tax law accounts for the fickleness of Mother Nature: “When a service provider provides both taxable lawn maintenance services and nontaxable snow removal services for a single monthly fee, the service provider should make an allocation between the taxable and the nontaxable amounts.”
So where does that leave the on-demand snow removal services offered by Plowz&Mowz? Are they taxable or exempt?
Unless and until states and cities specifically address the taxation of on-demand snow removal services, it’s best to follow tax rules pertaining to snow removal in effect in the cities where Plowz&Mowz operates. According to the business’s terms, customers will pay “the applicable amount, plus applicable sales tax, up front.”
Tax policies and business requirements for TNCs have come under fire largely because businesses being displaced by these services (i.e., traditional cab services) have complained. If traditional snow removal and lawncare providers feel displaced by on-demand snow removal and lawncare, they, too, may draw the scrutiny of state and local officials. Alternatively, they could update their mobile phones and become service providers themselves.
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