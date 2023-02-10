Poland’s KSeF e-invoicing postponed by six months

Date Key KSeF milestone October 1 to December 31 2021 Pilot January 1 2022 – June 30 2024 Voluntary phase July 1 2024 Go-Live / Mandatory phase January 1 2025 VAT exempt businesses mandated to use KSeF January 1 2025 New penalties for non-compliance

Poland’s KSeF platform has been live in production since January 2022, allowing businesses in Poland to issue invoices electronically with structured data. Each invoice issued through KSeF is assigned a unique number which signifies that it has been formally introduced into legal circulation. While use of KSeF is currently voluntary, all Polish businesses will be mandated to issue e-invoices to their customers via the platform from July 1, 2024.

At Avalara, we make e-invoicing compliance simple. The Avalara e-invoicing solution is designed to comply with regulations in over 60 countries and we’ve got the future covered, too. This cloud-based solution is flexible, scalable and allows you to quickly respond to new requirements, including Poland, Spain and France.

Contact us to discuss how Avalara can help you meet e-invoicing requirements and mandates across the globe including the KSeF in Poland or to watch a demonstration of our solution creating Polish compliant e-invoices, sending them to KSeF, as well as retrieving the human readable official PDF generated by KSeF.