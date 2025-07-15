Prepare your accounting practice for new 1099 rules

Update: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which became law on July 4, 2025, returns the reporting threshold for Form 1099-K to $20,000 and 200 transactions. Per the legislation, this takes effect “as if included in section 9674 of the American Rescue Plan Act.”

The reporting threshold for the 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC is also changing. Currently $600, it will increase to $2,000 for tax year 2026. For 2027 and subsequent years, the threshold for both forms will be adjusted for inflation. Read One Big Beautiful Bill Act changes 1099 thresholds for more details.

Forms 1099 are changing — eventually. On November 21, 2023, the IRS announced that they are again delaying the $600 1099-K threshold, which was set to start with tax year 2023. When this change eventually does take effect, payment platforms like Venmo and PayPal will be required to send 1099-K forms when transactions for an individual or a business exceed $600 in a calendar year.

This is the second time the threshold change has been postponed. In December 2022, the IRS announced that they were pushing the change from tax year 2022 to tax year 2023. But even the extra time wasn’t enough for taxpayers to prepare for the change, and no wonder — the IRS would have sent out an estimated 44 million Forms 1099-K to taxpayers who may not have been expecting one and may not have a tax obligation. Faced with those numbers, it’s not surprising that the IRS moved the goal post.



Whenever the change actually takes place, accounting firms should be prepared. With the new reporting threshold, more individuals will be receiving tax forms and looking to their accounting teams for help can take advantage of the change to 1099 laws as an opportunity to provide expertise to your clients — and be their hero during tax season.