Taking a methodical approach is key to making the transition from manual processes to automated tax return filing. You’ll need to ensure you select the right solutions, implement them correctly, and train your team. The essential steps are:
1. Assess your current process
Map out your existing tax return process from start to finish, and identify every touchpoint where data is collected, processed, and validated. Take note where VAT errors most often occur – is it through manual data entry? Are you struggling to stay ahead of rule changes? By documenting your pain points and inefficiencies, you’ll have a clearer baseline to measure the impact of automation later.
2. Choose the right automation solution
Like any other product, not all automation tools are the same, and some may not cater to your compliance needs. Take note of each solution’s regulatory coverage, real-time validation capabilities, and scalability. It’s also essential to check how easily the solution can integrate into your systems.
3. Train your team for effective use
Even the best automation platform won’t deliver results if your team doesn’t understand how to use it effectively. Create a structured onboarding plan that covers how to input, review, and approve data before submission, how to interpret system-generated error flags, and how to run compliance reports and generate audit trails.
4. Monitor, measure, and optimise
Regularly review your filing process to ensure accuracy and efficiency are improving. Track metrics such as reduction in VAT errors compared to your manual processes, time saved in preparing and submitting returns, and cost savings from reduced risk or freed resources.