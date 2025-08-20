Changing regulations

VAT rules and rates vary across markets. Even within the European Union (EU), member states have leeway to set their own rates, deadlines, and filing frequencies. Familiarisation with, or even mastery of, the rules in one market does not guarantee you’ll hit the ground running in a new one and operate without compliance hitches.

While major changes such as standard rate adjustments typically happen every few years across European countries, minor changes can occur several times per year. These include changes to reduced rates such as those for food, digital services, or renewable energy products, temporary rate reductions or exemptions for specific sectors, and new product classifications or reclassifications that change the applicable rate.

Rule changes are continuous. Place-of-supply rules, reporting obligations, invoicing requirements, and ecommerce thresholds require constant monitoring. Manually keeping up with these updates can be a huge challenge, and one that takes time and invites mistakes.

VAT errors and their impact

Even small VAT errors can lead to rejected filings, financial penalties, and audits. A single data entry error can cause significant disruption to your operations. Such errors — defined by His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) as failures to take “reasonable care” — can carry penalties of up to 30% of the underpaid VAT. Other common sources of errors stem from misinterpretation of tax rules (particularly when operating in multiple markets) and inconsistent processes across departments.

Time-consuming processes

Manually reconciling data from multiple systems — especially if spread across locations — verifying invoices, and calculating liabilities can take days out of each month. That’s valuable time that could be better used on more revenue-generating tasks and projects. It’s also much harder to track the filing process, spot inconsistencies, or produce audit trails when requested when not using the assistance of automated tools.