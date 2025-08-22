Property tax compliance has traditionally been burdened by paper-heavy processes, subjective decisions, and tight deadlines that create significant risk and operational strain.

Our new solution transforms this experience by integrating agentic AI — proprietary technology from the Avalara Agentic AI Foundry — into a powerful managed service that simplifies every step of the compliance journey.

Companies face extraordinary complexity in property tax compliance, which historically has been cumbersome, subjective, and highly manual. With Avalara Property Tax Managed Services, we’ve built an intelligent, AI-powered service that meets our customers where they are — whether they want a fully managed solution, they like a co-sourced model, or they prefer to maintain in-house control.