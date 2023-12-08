Property tax resources for your corporate tax team

If you’re looking for resources to help you better understand and stay up to date on property taxes, here are a few options.

Learn more about real property and business personal property taxes and ways to manage them to improve compliance.

This independent tax policy nonprofit aims to inform smarter tax policy at the state, federal, and global levels. Its site is a good resource for understanding both property tax and other tax systems.

This nonprofit’s mission is to improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land. It regularly collects data on property taxes, and releases policy papers and research you can use to stay informed.