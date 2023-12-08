Property tax resources for your corporate tax team

If you’re looking to give your team a leg up through training or by obtaining certifications, these organizations offer solid options:
The IPT educates, certifies, and establishes strict codes of conduct for state and local income, property, sales and use, and value-added tax professionals.
The ASA is an international nonprofit representing multiple disciplines, from appraisal review and management to personal and real property. It’s the top credentialing body for testing, education, and certification of appraisers.
The IAAO is a nonprofit research association of government assessment officials and others interested in the administration of property taxes. It offers education, technical standards, consulting services, and other resources to the property valuation and tax policy community.