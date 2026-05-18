Payment plans essentially give businesses an extended timeline to pay back overdue taxes. Rather than paying the full amount at once, you can spread payments out over a set period to alleviate the financial burden.

To qualify for a payment plan, you must file all required tax returns, provide financial evidence of your inability to pay the amount owed in full, and proof that you can manage regular payments over time. The more money you owe, the more documentation you’ll have to provide to initiate an installment agreement.

Businesses have two options for IRS payment plans:

Short-term payment plan (or full payment). These payment plans require businesses to pay their full outstanding tax debt in 180 days or less. Please note that businesses cannot apply for a short-term plan online — it must be done by phone, mail, or in person.

Long-term payment plan (or installment agreement). These payment plans require businesses to make monthly payments over a longer period of time. These plans are available for those who have filed all required tax returns and owe $25,000 or less to the IRS.

Interest and late fees continue to accrue while on any type of payment plan, though these fees may be reduced. A long-term payment plan also requires a setup fee, ranging from $22 to $178, depending on the details of the plan.

In either case, setting up a payment plan is relatively simple. You can apply online, through the mail, or with the help of a tax professional. Once you’ve been approved and set up a plan, you’re obligated to meet the payment terms in order to avoid further penalties.

If neither a short-term nor a long-term payment plan is right for your business, the IRS also offers an Offer in Compromise, which allows businesses to reduce the amount they owe under certain conditions and allows a temporary delay of fund collection.

Note that certain business practices, like BNPL sales tactics, can complicate payment plans. Learn more about managing sales taxes under these conditions, and speak with a tax professional to understand your full range of options for paying back taxes.