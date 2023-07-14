Puerto Rico 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday?

Sales tax holidays typically apply to qualifying items purchased online during the tax-free weekend, and that’s the case with the Puerto Rico sales tax holiday.
An eligible item purchased by email, internet, mail, or phone will qualify for the sales and use tax exemption when the item “is paid for and delivered to the buyer during the exemption period,” or when title passes to the buyer and the item is delivered to the buyer during the sales tax holiday.
According to the Departamento de Hacienda, items that are pre-ordered and delivered to the buyer during the exemption period qualify for the temporary sales and use tax exemption. You can find additional information in Internal Revenue Circular Letter No. 23-11.
Puerto Rico has one of the first back-to-school tax-free weekends this year, but it certainly won’t be the last. There’s lots of information about upcoming sales tax holidays in our blogs, State back-to-school tax-free weekends and sales tax holidays for 2023 and 2023 sales tax holidays.
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