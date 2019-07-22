More states allow businesses to absorb sales tax

Pennsylvania and Texas recently passed legislation allowing businesses to absorb sales tax, meaning businesses can pay the tax due rather than collect it from the consumer. Is this a new trend?

It used to be against the law for a business to absorb sales tax in Pennsylvania. Sellers with nexus were required to collect all sales tax due from the consumer; failure to do so was a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both. No trifling matter.

However, Pennsylvania law used to allow out-of-state sellers without nexus to absorb tax without penalty or to advertise tax-included prices for prepaid services, prepaid telecommunications, services that didn’t include the transfer of tangible personal property, or mobile telecommunications services.