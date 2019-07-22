More states allow businesses to absorb sales tax

A similar measure was enacted in Texas. It’s currently a misdemeanor for a business to advertise or otherwise indicate that it will absorb, assume, or refund all or part of the tax due on a transaction, or that it will not add the tax to the sales price. The penalty for doing so is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Starting October 1, 2019, a retailer in Texas may directly or indirectly advertise, hold out, or state to a customer or the public that the retailer will pay the tax for the customer, provided:
- The retailer states that it’s paying the tax for the customer;
- The retailer doesn’t state or imply that the sale is exempt or excluded from taxation; and
- Receipts, invoices, and other statements separately state the amount of tax and indicate that the tax will be paid by the retailer.
In both Pennsylvania and Texas, any retailer that opts to absorb the tax is liable to the state for the tax due, along with any interest or penalties due on the amount. Additional details are available in the text of Pennsylvania House Bill 262 and Texas House Bill 2358.
Pennsylvania and Texas aren’t the only states that permit businesses to absorb sales tax.