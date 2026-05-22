Why growing businesses are rethinking tax and compliance and their current solutions

For many growing businesses, tax and compliance starts with a simple goal: Find a solution that calculates sales tax without slowing down the business. In the early stages, that often works well enough.

But growth changes things.

More sales channels. More states. More products. More filing requirements. More pressure on finance and operations teams to keep everything moving more accurately and on time.

At some point, businesses start asking different questions. Not “What’s the least expensive option?” but “What solution will actually support where we’re headed?”

That’s where a more scalable approach to tax and compliance can make a meaningful difference.