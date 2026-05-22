Why growing businesses are rethinking tax and compliance and their current solutions

Growth often introduces new sales channels, products, states, and international markets. Each can create additional tax obligations, filing requirements, and compliance risks that are difficult to manage manually.
Automation can reduce manual data entry, improve tax calculation consistency, automate returns preparation, and streamline exemption certificate management. That can free up finance teams to focus on higher-value work.
Economic nexus refers to the connection between a business and a state that creates a tax obligation. Businesses may trigger nexus based on revenue thresholds, transaction counts, or other activity in a state.
Missing or invalid exemption certificates can create audit exposure and unexpected tax liabilities. Automating certificate collection and validation can help businesses stay audit ready.
Yes. Avalara supports tax calculation and compliance across more than 190 countries, including VAT and GST requirements.
Avalara supports more than 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP, ecommerce, accounting, procurement, and financial systems.
Businesses often reevaluate their tax and compliance solutions when they experience rapid growth, expand into new markets, add ecommerce channels, face increasing audit activity, or find manual processes becoming difficult to scale.