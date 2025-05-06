Even if you’re not ready to appeal, that doesn’t mean you should ignore your assessment.

Every year, thousands of businesses pay more in property taxes than they should — not because they miscalculated their tax bill, but because they didn’t realize their assessment was too high.

Here’s why that matters:

1. Assessments directly impact your property tax bill

Property taxes are calculated by multiplying the assessed value by the local tax rate. That means any overstatement in the assessed value — even a small one — results in a higher tax liability.

Your assessed value is $1.2 million, but the actual market value should be closer to $1 million. In a jurisdiction with a 2.5% tax rate, that inflated assessment translates to an additional $5,000 annual tax — for just one property.

Now multiply that across your entire property portfolio.

2. Assessments often carry forward

Many jurisdictions use the prior year’s assessment as the baseline for future years. If you don’t challenge an inflated assessment this year, it may set a precedent — locking in higher taxes for years to come.

3. Errors happen — and they’re not always obvious

Assessment errors can stem from outdated property records, incorrect asset classifications, or failure to account for depreciation. Some mistakes are as simple as recording square footage incorrectly or reporting assets in the wrong jurisdiction.

Reviewing your assessment allows you to catch these issues early — before they snowball into costly overpayments or audit red flags.