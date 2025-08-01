The SALT deduction offered by the federal government isn’t the only sales tax deduction available to businesses. States generally allow a variety of tax deductions as well.
“In the sales tax world, the word ‘deduction’ is a return-specific word,” explains Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “No one has a deduction unless they’re deducting something from a tax return. With respect to sales tax, ‘tax deduction’ means nothing outside of a tax return.”
Businesses typically deduct exempt transactions: sales to exempt entities or sales of exempt products or services.
For example, Washington state offers a retail sales tax deduction for exempt food sales, feminine hygiene products, and trade-in allowances. It also allows marketplace sellers to claim a retail sales tax deduction for sales where a marketplace facilitator collects and pays sales tax on their behalf. You can learn a lot about a state from its list of deductions.
Deductions work a little differently in Arizona, Hawaii, and New Mexico, because these states don’t have a traditional sales tax. Arizona has a transaction privilege tax (TPT). Hawaii has a general excise tax (GET), and New Mexico has a gross receipts tax (GRT). Still, the general concept remains the same.
Moreover, taxing authorities sometimes provide a sales tax deduction to benefit specific types of businesses or in response to certain circumstances. Colorado created a temporary restaurant and bar special sales tax deduction to help businesses badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses that qualified for this unique sales tax deduction were allowed to retain and spend the state sales tax collected during a three-month period.