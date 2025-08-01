U.S. taxpayers can lower their individual federal income tax bill by claiming the state and local tax deduction offered by the federal government. The deduction for state and local income, property, and sales taxes for an individual is currently capped at $10,000 ($5,000 if married and filing separately) due to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). Prior to the TCJA, there was no limit on the state and local tax deduction.

The $10,000 SALT deduction cap was set to expire after 2025. Instead, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 temporarily raises the SALT cap to $40,000 (plus adjustments for inflation) for tax years 2026 through 2029.

Taxpayers can deduct property tax plus state and local income taxes or state and local general sales taxes, but not property tax plus state income tax and sales tax.

For example, if you paid $7,000 in state and local sales taxes in 2024 and also $7,000 in state and local income taxes in 2024, you could claim a $7,000 sales tax deduction or a $7,000 income tax deduction. Either would lower your 2024 taxable income, for federal income tax purposes, by $7,000. However, you couldn’t combine the sales tax and state and local income tax deduction to claim a $14,000 SALT deduction.