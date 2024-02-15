How do different Salesforce integrations handle sales tax compliance?

Avalara has modular programs that allow you to create the solution that’s right for your tax compliance requirements, including different tax types, global commerce, online and offline sales, and special rates or tax holidays.
Connect to additional business systems with our more than 1,400+ signed partner integrations, or our API that allows even more customization via Apex code.
No matter which Salesforce solution you’re using, you can connect it to Avalara AvaTax for smoother, easier tax compliance management. If you’d like to know how Avalara would work with your tech stack, schedule a demo today.