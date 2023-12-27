’Tis the season for sales tax bills – Wacky Tax Wednesday

The governor of Florida has included several sales tax changes in his budget recommendations for fiscal year 2024 to 2025. If he gets his way, Florida will increase the sales tax collection allowance, provide a sales tax exemption for over-the-counter pet medications, and offer the following sales tax holidays in 2024:

Two back-to-school sales tax holidays, one in the spring and one in the fall

Two disaster preparedness sales tax holidays

A three-month “freedom summer” sales tax holiday

A seven-day “tool time” sales tax holiday

Florida typically has multiple sales tax holidays, but as it has no annually recurring tax-free periods, it starts with a clean slate each year. For the past few years, Florida has decided to have multiple, overlapping sales tax holidays — and it looks like that trend is set to continue in 2024.



Gov. DeSantis also wants to provide a one-year exemption on taxes, fees, and assessments for homeowners insurance policies, a permanent exemption for flood insurance policies, and a tax credit for “businesses that employ Floridians with unique abilities.”