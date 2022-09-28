Seasonal sales taxes – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Since seasonal tax hikes tend to target tourists, they're typically found in areas with a clearly defined tourist season. They’re fairly common in Alaska since more than half of Alaska’s tourists arrive by cruise ship some time between late April and late September. They can also be found in Montana, another state where weather impacts tourism.

Most of Oregon is more temperate, but if a renegade county in the south of the state gets its way, there could soon be a local seasonal sales tax in Oregon, too.



Interestingly, Alaska, Montana, and Oregon are three of just five states with no general statewide sales tax* (there are local sales taxes in many parts of Alaska and local resort taxes in Montana). Is there a method behind the madness? Could seasonal sales taxes be a gateway tax?



Perhaps. All three states have looked at introducing a general sales tax at one time or another.

Former Alaska Governor Bill Walker urged the legislature to consider a state sales tax in 2016, and there’ve been several proposals to expand local option sales taxes in Montana. Oregon has seen a number of sales tax plans come and go, including a suggested tax on luxury items; though most proposals die, Oregon managed to levy a tax on bicycles.