Seasonal sales taxes – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Ask 10 people whether a seasonal sales tax is good policy or bad and you’ll get 10 different answers.
Some residents are in favor of them because visitors end up paying more tax than locals, at least in theory. Ketchikan City Council Member Lallette Kistler likes the idea of “extracting more revenue from tourists.” Council Member Judy Zenge said that she expected negative feedback from the taxes, but had more people contact her with positive input (see August 18 meeting minutes).
I’ve always looked at seasonal taxes in Alaska the other way round, as a reward for the hardy souls willing to endure the long, dark winter.
Either way, seasonal sales taxes do create more work for businesses, especially businesses that are required to collect and remit seasonal sales taxes in multiple jurisdictions. Every time a sales tax rate changes, point-of-sale systems must be updated to charge the right rate, and imposing a seasonal sales tax on some transactions but not others compounds the complexity.
Fortunately, automating sales tax collection and remittance can help reduce the burden of compliance.
*The five states with no sales tax are sometimes referred to as the NOMAD states after their initials: New Hampshire, Oregon, Montana, Alaska, and Delaware.