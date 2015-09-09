Selling medical supplies? Know what's exempt and what's taxed

Dental offices often sell products to patients for a fee that may or may not be covered by insurance. As long as the items are not available over the counter, the dental office may not have to pay sales tax when purchasing the items or charge sales tax when selling them to consumers.
Dental offices regularly dispense over-the-counter products such as toothbrushes and dental floss, which require sales tax. But items like prescription mouthwash, prosthetic devices, and needles and syringes are sales tax exempt in many states.
Navigating the murky waters of medical supply sales tax can be tricky. Carefully peruse the laws in your state and make sure you’re charging sales tax where it’s required. Also pay careful attention to the items you’re purchasing for resale and make sure your suppliers are charging sales tax when they’re required to by law.
Learn how automating sales tax management can facilitate sales tax compliance.