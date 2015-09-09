Selling medical supplies? Know what's exempt and what's taxed

The end user of the medical supplies can impact taxability. Are the supplies being sold to consumers or medical professionals? If the product is going to either of these types of buyers, there may be instances where the medical equipment is exempt from sales tax.

If the supply is used to cure disease and is intended for use on one patient rather than multiple patients, medical professionals may not have to pay sales tax on those items. However, if the item is used in the daily operation of the hospital and reused on multiple patients, it may not be exempt.

Disposable medical supplies are used on only one patient and therefore would fall under the exempt category.