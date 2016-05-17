Amazon individual vs. professional selling plans compared

Individual sellers pay a $0.99 fee on every item that sells, while professional sellers pay a $39.99 monthly fee regardless of the number of items they sell. Basic math would tell most sellers that as long as they’re selling 40 items or more each month, $39.99 is the best plan. Unfortunately, many new sellers lack the experience to know exactly how many items they can expect to sell each month through the platform.
Moving from an individual to a professional plan is as simple as changing the plan under the seller’s account settings. Changes take effect immediately, with the seller charged $39.99 for the month and selling fees waived from that point forward. Since Amazon has made it so easy to switch, a new business might feel tempted to choose the pay-as-you-go plan to see how sales go in the first few months. However, there are a few features the individual plan is missing that might benefit a new business.