Amazon individual vs. professional selling plans compared

For businesses building a loyal following, Amazon can be a great resource. With a large built-in customer base, the site provides the perfect marketplace for new businesses. Sellers can get the customers they need to bring positive cash flow each month without spending a large amount of money on promotion and marketing.

While setting up a store on Amazon may be fairly easy, business owners will have a few decisions to make. Perhaps the biggest is whether to choose an individual or professional selling plan. As with most cloud-based business solutions, professional sellers pay a higher price for access to more extensive features, but not all new sellers will benefit from those features. This guide will help you decide on this important first step for business owners setting up an Amazon store.