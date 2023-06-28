The Kansas Department of Revenue reminds that the delivery charges must be both reasonable and provable.
Retailers must retain records related to delivery costs and charges, and make them available to the Kansas Department of Revenue upon request. Per department Notice 23-02, “depending upon the amount of the delivery charges relative to the sales price of the item sold, a detailed, itemized list of all the charges may be required for each delivery.”
In Kansas, “delivery charges” include but aren’t limited to transportation, shipping, postage, handling, crating, and packing. Delivery charges do not include the cost of transportation to the seller (i.e., freight-in), fuel surcharges, or any charge-back for delivering returned goods.
Learn how other states tax delivery charges in our state-by-state guide on how to handle sales tax on shipping.