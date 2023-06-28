Taxation is still the general rule when it comes to Kansas sales tax. So, to qualify for a sales tax exclusion, delivery charges must be separately stated on the invoice, bill of sale, or similar document and be clearly identified as charges for:

Delivery,

Transmission, or

Transportation

Kansas sales tax will apply to delivery charges that aren’t properly identified as well as separately stated.

A word about sales tax exclusions versus sales tax exemptions, as they aren’t the same. What distinguishes them is who bears the burden of proof. With a sales tax exclusion, the taxpayer must prove the transaction isn’t taxable (in this case by separately stating shipping charges). With a sales tax exemption, the burden of proof falls on the tax agency.

The distinction is important, though in common parlance a sales tax exclusion may be referred to as an exemption. This is not an exemption: Shipping charges are excluded from Kansas sales tax.