Change is (still) constant. In addition to the sales and use tax rate changes that took effect in more than a dozen states on October 1, 2025, notable October 2025 sales tax changes include the elimination of the Florida sales tax on commercial leases and Washington state’s new sales tax on various business activities.

No more rewards for good deeds. Effective January 1, 2026, Colorado is eliminating its sales tax vendor fee that compensates vendors for collecting and remitting sales tax on behalf of the state.

A new tax holiday for holiday shoppers. Sitka, Alaska, is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a new sales tax holiday. The tax-free period starts on Black Friday, November 28, 2025, and concludes the following day.