No. If you have only one company record in Avalara, all transactions will be routed to that record regardless of Shopify Business Entity. All Shopify Business Entities can be connected to that single record by default, and you do not need to enable conditional routing.
No. You only need to edit conditional routing settings if you have more than one company record in Avalara and more than one Shopify Business Entity, and you want transactions routed to multiple records.
Yes. Merchants can configure and manage multiple routing rules as needed.
No. Company records in Avalara must already exist.
No. It is intended only for merchants operating multiple legal entities within Shopify.