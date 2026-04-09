As Shopify merchants expand into new regions or operate multiple brands, managing separate legal entities becomes part of how the business operates. Shopify Business Entities functionality makes it possible to manage these entities within a single environment. While this brings operational flexibility, it also adds complexity in how transactions are calculated, tracked, and reported across entities.

To help manage this complexity, Avalara Tax Compliance now supports multientity routing. This feature allows transactions to be routed to the correct company record in Avalara based on the associated Shopify Business Entity. As a result, tax calculation and reporting stay aligned with each legal entity, helping reduce manual effort and maintain clarity as your business scales.