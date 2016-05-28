Should I charge sales tax on my photography?

If things weren’t complicated enough for photographers, sales tax also can vary from one city to the next. For those whose shoots are limited to their own town, that might not be an issue. However, many photographers must travel across a wide regional area to meet their customers’ needs. Some photographers even cross state lines to shoot destination weddings and other events.
It’s important to check the local sales tax rate for the area where services were performed. If a photographer travels out of state, that photographer may have to register, collect, and remit sales tax on any services or products sold there.
Photography can be a lucrative, rewarding career for those who have the talent. By ensuring they’re compliant with all local sales tax laws, photographers can earn money without worrying about an audit. In some states, everything from the shoot to the end product is taxable, so it’s important to closely check the laws before sending an invoice.