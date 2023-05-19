Showing ads on Netflix could chill communications tax collections

Among major streaming platforms, Hulu pioneered ad-supported content. Netflix and others are following suit as they face headwinds in subscriber growth.

An internal memo leaked to The New York Times in May 2022 said Netflix would roll out a new lower-price, ad-supported tier in the fourth quarter of that year. The move would come in conjunction with changes designed to limit password sharing.

Senior executives confirmed the following month that the company was moving quickly to roll out the ad-supported service option. Netflix debuted the tier on November 1, 2022, to subscribers in Canada and Mexico. Two days later, it expanded the service to the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the U.K., then followed up with Spain shortly after.



Netflix gained 1 million U.S. subscribers for the new tier within the first two months, Bloomberg reported. They account for about 20% of new sign-ups. Analysts predict the ad-based service could eventually bring in 15 million to 30 million customers in the U.S.

No one quite knew what to expect when the decision was first announced. We now know Netflix partnered with Microsoft’s Xandr to provide digital advertising, but reports indicate it’s considering other options including bringing ad services in-house.

Industry watchers say the streaming market is saturated and the only way to sustain revenues is to offer subscribers a lower-cost ad-supported option. HBO did this with its HBO Max streaming service then rebranded the service as Max on May 23, 2023. Today you can watch it ad-free for one monthly rate, or pay less to watch programs with breaks for advertising.

Netflix leaders had opposed such a move in the past. They argued that building up an advertising business to take on giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon, which dominate the digital advertising space, would complicate their business and take focus away from their core mission of developing must-see streaming content.

However, industry analysts seem to think this is the future of streaming services: offering viewers the ability to opt for commercial-free services or those with commercials.

Max made the move about two years ago; Disney+ launched a lower-cost, ad-supported option in the U.S. on December 8, 2022, with plans to roll out globally in 2023. Peacock, Paramount+, and Discovery+ all came into the market with these sorts of mixed premium and ad-supported options.