Global finance teams are rethinking how they work. Invoicing is becoming a priority amid rising regulatory pressure and increasingly complex systems. The result is a new standard for compliance.

1. Compliance is now a competitive advantage

Mandates across the globe are raising the bar for how companies invoice, report, and stay tax-compliant.

Germany is phasing in mandatory B2B e-invoicing through 2028. Poland moves to full B2B e-invoicing in early 2026, while France starts its rollout in late 2026. Saudi Arabia’s program already applies to thousands of businesses and is expanding.

Across the EU, the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative is reshaping digital VAT reporting across 27 member states. Real-time reporting, standardized formats, and strict enforcement will become the new normal. Many countries are also adopting Peppol — a common framework for securely exchanging e-invoices between businesses and governments — to support these changes.

These requirements are no longer edge cases or niche concerns, but daily realities for finance teams supporting cross-border growth.

Avalara and Zuora help teams meet these demands without disrupting billing operations. With local rules and real-time reporting baked into the platform, businesses can move faster, incur less risk, and act with confidence.

2. AI is raising the bar for finance automation

Automation is taking on high-value tasks, including invoice validation, exception handling, and audit preparation. These are meaningful wins that cut processing times, reduce manual effort, and help teams catch compliance issues before they become liabilities. But they only work when invoicing systems are built to support them.

Businesses need structured data, consistent formats, and connected platforms if they want to truly capitalize on AI and automation’s potential. Many businesses still rely on custom workarounds, manual intervention, or region-specific fixes that slow everything down.

According to Avalara research with Hanover, 90% of organizations believe AI will improve finance and tax efficiency, but most are still in the early stages of adoption. The companies making real progress have already invested in structured, integrated systems.

Avalara and Zuora give teams the infrastructure to apply automation so it drives results. With connected data and shared workflows, businesses can automate with purpose, improve audit readiness, and move faster under pressure.

3. Disconnected systems are holding teams back

Legacy invoicing setups weren’t built to handle global complexity. Many still rely on unreliable integrations or region-by-region rework. Every time you add a new market, the system needs another patch. The cracks are showing — and this means delays, inefficiencies, and lost growth opportunities.

When finance and compliance systems aren’t in sync, businesses lose agility. They can’t scale efficiently. They struggle to respond to new mandates or expand into new markets without rebuilding from scratch.

Avalara and Zuora solve for that gap. With a single integration, businesses get global coverage from day one. There’s no need for custom middleware or fragmented tools. The result is a streamlined invoicing process that’s fast to deploy, easy to manage, and ready to grow.