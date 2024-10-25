Close to 20 states don’t consider candy to be the same as other “food and food ingredients” and therefore tax candy differently from other foods. Keep in mind that SST states don’t consider products to be candy if they contain flour or require refrigeration.

Arkansas (SST member): Candy and soda are subject to the general sales tax rate (6.5%). As of January 1, 2019, a reduced state tax rate (0.125%) applies to sales of other food and food ingredients. (See the SST Arkansas Taxability Matrix for more details.)

Colorado: Candy (including chewing gum) and soda are generally subject to the full state sales tax rate, but grocery food items are generally exempt from state sales tax. Cities have the right to exempt or tax food for home consumption and food sold through vending machines. However, since candy isn’t considered “food,” it isn’t eligible for a local exemption.

Connecticut: Candy is generally taxed at the full sales and use tax rate in Connecticut, though “food for home consumption” is generally exempt. Vending machine sales of candy are taxable if priced at $0.51 or more. Candy sold in educational institutions and certain health and care facilities is exempt.

Florida: Sales tax applies to most sales of candy and soda, but grocery foods are generally exempt.

Illinois: Candy is subject to the general sales and use tax rate; other grocery foods are subject to a reduced rate of 1%. Food for home consumption will be exempt from Illinois sales and use tax effective January 1, 2026, but candy and soda will continue to be taxed at the general rate.

Indiana (SST member): Candy and soda are generally taxed at the full rate, although baking chocolate and similar products intended for use in cooking are generally exempt (unless in the form of bars, drops, or pieces, and are sweetened). Other food and food ingredients are generally exempt. As of July 1, 2019, food sold through vending machines is taxable if generally taxed and exempt if generally exempt (all vending machine sales were taxable prior to that date).

Iowa (SST member): The general sales tax rate applies to candy and soda; food and food ingredients are generally exempt.

Kentucky (SST member): Candy and soda are taxed at the full rate, as is food sold through vending machines; food and food ingredients are generally exempt.

Maine: Candy and soda are taxed at the general rate; grocery staples are generally exempt.

Maryland: The general sales tax rate applies to candy and soda, which are not considered “food”; other food for home consumption is generally exempt when sold by a grocery store or market.

Minnesota (SST member): Candy and soda are taxed at the regular rate; food and food ingredients are exempt.

New Jersey (SST member): Candy and soda are subject to the general sales tax rate; food and food ingredients are exempt.

New York: Candy and soda are generally taxable; groceries are generally exempt.

North Carolina (SST member): Candy and soda are subject to the full rate of state and local sales and use tax, as is food sold through a vending machine. Other food and food ingredients are generally exempt from the state sales tax but subject to a 2% local food tax.

North Dakota (SST member): Candy and soda are subject to sales tax; food and food ingredients are exempt.

Rhode Island (SST member): Candy and soda are subject to sales tax; food and food ingredients are exempt.

Tennessee (Associate SST member): Candy is subject to the full rate of tax (7%); food and food ingredients are taxed at a reduced rate of 4%.

Texas: Candy and soda are subject to the general rate of sales tax; food and food ingredients are generally exempt.

Wisconsin (SST member): Candy and soda are subject to sales tax; food and food ingredients are exempt.