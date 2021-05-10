States are broadening scope of economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws

If it acts like a sales tax in North Carolina, remote retailers probably need to collect it

There’s no mention of the following taxes in North Carolina’s economic nexus law or marketplace facilitator law: dry-cleaning solvent tax, motor vehicle lease and subscription tax, scrap tire disposal tax, white goods disposal tax, or the 911 service charge for prepaid wireless telecommunications service.

Yet according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue, marketplace facilitators are required to collect and remit these taxes where applicable. Information bulletins like the one for Dry-Cleaning Solvent Tax offer the best explanation for this: The taxes are “collected and administered in the same manner as the State sales and use tax.”

Remote retailer found liable for the Arkansas rim removal fee

In early 2020, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration ruled that although not liable for the state’s tire import fee, a remote seller was liable for the $3 rim removal fee on sales of new tires to end users because replacement tires require rim removal. This came as a surprise to the seller, which did not itself remove the waste tires.

The revenue ruling underscored that the collection obligation applied to remote sellers and marketplace facilitators with economic nexus — those with more than 200 transactions or $100,000 in aggregate sales of tangible personal property, taxable services, digital codes, or specified digital products in the state in the previous or current calendar year.

New collection requirements take effect in Indiana in 2021 and 2022

Starting July 1, 2021, registered remote retailers will be liable for three additional fees in Indiana: the fireworks public safety fee, prepaid wireless service charge, and waste tire management fee.

Remote retailers and marketplace facilitators will also be responsible for collecting and remitting Indiana’s new tax on electronic cigarettes (the aptly named electronic cigarette tax) once it takes effect July 1, 2022.

Marketplace providers may soon be liable for more taxes and fees in California and Texas

California Assembly Bill 1402 would extend the state's marketplace facilitator collection obligation to any taxes or fees imposed upon a consumer in relation to a retail sale of tangible personal property by a marketplace seller. The bill has been well received.

If Texas Senate Bill 477 becomes law, registered marketplace facilitators will be liable for the state’s lead-acid battery fee and 911 emergency service fee on the sale of prepaid wireless telecommunications services. The change would take effect October 1, 2021.

Remote retailers liable for tobacco products tax in Virginia

As of January 1, 2021, a remote tobacco products distributor is required to collect and remit Virginia’s tobacco products tax if, in the current or previous calendar year, that distributor: