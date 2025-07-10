What Trump’s proposed 100% tariff on foreign-made films might mean for Hollywood and tax compliance

Film production is already a globally integrated, tax-complex business. The proposed tariff introduces a new layer of uncertainty — and potentially, new compliance requirements.

1. Determining taxable content

Studios and distributors would need clear guidance on what qualifies as “foreign-made.” Would it be based on the location of principal photography, production spend, the director’s nationality, or some other metric? Without clarity, businesses could face inconsistent audits or enforcement.

Tax and finance teams would likely need to:

Track origin data for every film asset.

Maintain documentation to support origin classification.

Reconfigure accounting systems to flag content potentially subject to tariffs.

This would add complexity to financial operations, especially for companies with hundreds of film assets and distribution partners.

2. Cross-border production strategies

The tariff could prompt studios to relocate productions to the U.S. to avoid penalties — but doing so may conflict with existing global incentives. Countries like the U.K. and Canada offer attractive tax credits that can reduce production costs by up to 30%. Studios will need to weigh these savings against the cost of the tariff.

Tax planning may shift from a jurisdictional approach (chasing the best incentives) to a compliance-first model (avoiding potential tariff liability).

3. Streaming platform compliance

For platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, the compliance burden may fall on catalog management. If a film produced overseas is subject to a 100% tariff, will that apply to every view, every license, or just the initial U.S. distribution deal?

Streaming companies may need to: