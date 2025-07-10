For mobile app companies selling to users in the U.S., the recent Epic v. Apple ruling marks a major shift. Apple can no longer collect fees on purchases made outside the App Store. Gaming, retail, and other app-driven companies will bypass Apple’s 27% cut on in-app purchases by accepting payments via alternative methods.

That’s a game-changer. Margin gains will be significant. But so are the new U.S. sales tax compliance responsibilities that come with it.