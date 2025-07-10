Until the recent ruling, Apple acted as the merchant of record. Apple handled payments, tax collection, and compliance for in-app transactions. For businesses, this meant one less thing to worry about. But that convenience came at a cost: 27% of each sale.
The new ruling allows companies to integrate alternative payment methods, like web-based checkouts, and keep more revenue per transaction. Companies can reinvest in product development, user acquisition, or expansion. But by removing Apple from the process, they also remove the tax safety net Apple provided. Now, businesses are on their own when it comes to handling U.S. sales tax.