Tax planning for business expansion in the U.S.: Best practices for Indian startups in 2024

Expanding into the U.S. market presents significant opportunities for Indian startups, but also entails dealing with complex challenges that demand careful consideration. A 2022 survey by Alaris Global highlighted the aspirations of Indian startups, with 76% of 1,000 surveyed Indian startups expressing a keen interest in venturing into the U.S. market. Despite this eagerness, a significant 72.6% of these startups encounter several hurdles when attempting to launch their business in the U.S. These challenges range from establishing effective sales management partnerships to navigating local tax regulations. Let’s explore how Indian startups can enhance their tax compliance strategy while preparing to expand into U.S. markets.

When planning an expansion internationally, especially into a market as dynamic as the U.S., Indian startups need to be mindful of the potential tax implications. One critical aspect to consider is the difference between India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) system and U.S. sales and use tax.

Essentially, GST operates at every step of the supply chain in India, having a flat category rate for transactions, while U.S. sales and use tax is a one-time charge at the point of purchase, with regulations varying across states and localities, making compliance challenging.

Because they are dealing with a notoriously complicated tax system, Indian startups need to approach expansion plans with a well-rounded market entry plan. The first step to dealing with U.S. sales and use tax is understanding how it works. This can be done with an in-depth exploration of key sales tax considerations.