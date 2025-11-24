Whether a jurisdiction like a state opts to impose a tax or a fee usually comes down to the purpose of the revenue. However, in some cases, a fee may be implemented instead of a tax because the fee may face fewer roadblocks.

According to the Tax Foundation, 16 states require legislative supermajorities for tax increases. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities notes that as of 2018, most of those states imposed such requirements in limited circumstances only, while seven states required a supermajority vote in both houses plus the governor’s signature to enact any tax increase.

Furthermore, some jurisdictions require voter approval for some or all new taxes. For example, California cities, counties, and special districts need a majority of voters to approve many tax increases, and the Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) requires voter approval for all tax increases.

There’s a similar situation in Michigan. Due to the Headlee Amendment to the state constitution, voters must approve all local tax increases above specified limitations.

Many fees can only be adjusted by an elected body. “There are fees that an agency can adjust, like the Colorado Retail Delivery Fee, but that is unusual,” explains Peterson. “If a fee doesn't require approval of an elected body (e.g., legislature, city council, county commission), it is almost certainly because the elected body that created the fee granted authority to an agency. Government agencies can only act because a law allows them to act.”

Peterson adds that whether a fee or a tax requires a public vote is very state/local specific. “If a state constitution or state law doesn't require a public vote, then the question should be, is what the government wants to fund something that benefits a select group, and is it possible to collect money just from that group? The courts invariably end up deciding such matters, because it’s hard to draw clear lines between a tax and a fee.”

That’s what happened recently in Michigan.

Michigan Supreme Court rules tax is an unconstitutional fee

In February 2025, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down an East Lansing local franchise fee on the grounds that it was a tax and not a fee and was not put to a vote of the people.

A bit of background. In 2016, the city of East Lansing learned its retirement system suffered from budget shortfalls. To solve this, the city negotiated a new franchise fee agreement with the Lansing Board of Water and Light (LBWL). The East Lansing City Council enacted the franchise fee (5%) by ordinance in June 2017. It did not put the fee on the ballot.

East Lansing LBWL consumers sued the city, claiming the charge was an improperly enacted tax that violated the state constitution. The city maintained the franchise fee was, in fact, a fee. The case ended up at the Michigan Supreme Court.

For guidance, the court looked to the ruling in Bolt v. City of Lansing (1998). This decision holds that a charge is a valid user fee only if it:

Has a regulatory purpose, not a general revenue-raising purpose Is proportionate to the required cost of the service Is voluntary

The Michigan Supreme Court determined the LBWL fee did not meet any of these three requirements.

It raised revenue for general purposes, not a regulatory purpose. The fee was created to fund pensions and other postemployment benefits. It was not proportionate to any costs incurred by the city. The 5% rate was based on similar rates charged by other cities and didn’t correspond with costs incurred from LBWL’s provision of services. It was mandatory.

Having determined that the “franchise fee is a tax,” the court held that the plaintiff is a taxpayer who may bring a Headlee Amendment claim for taxes wrongfully imposed within one year of the filing of this lawsuit. Additional details can be found in Heos v. City of East Lansing, Michigan.

The East Lansing case isn’t the only one of its kind. Another example arose in New Jersey, where the state’s $150 annual partnership fee was challenged as being a tax. In this instance, the courts determined the fee was properly characterized as a fee and let it stand.