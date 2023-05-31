Allocating taxes and royalties

Oil and gas taxation usually involves multiple parties, including the working interest owners (operators) and the royalty owners, or land owners. Everyone who has an interest in the land being worked must be tracked, along with their portions of interest. In some cases, these groups can number in the hundreds.

Working interest owners are responsible for maintaining the proportional ownership information, and must send tax bills, statements, and other information to owners. When companies have both a working interest and royalty interests, managing property tax documents quickly becomes overwhelming.



Automation allows you to more easily monitor the correct royalty allocations, network interest, and royalty interest for wells, making it easy to allocate tax amounts for financial accounting. Avalara Property Tax tracks the various oil and gas interests to simplify assessment and tax bill management.



Mergers and acquisitions

When one oil and gas company acquires or merges with another, it takes time to update mailing addresses and company names. These administrative delays can impact the timely receipt of tax documents.

A sound technology solution makes it easy to find missing tax bills and pay them on time.



Making tax payments

The more properties you have, the more difficult it becomes to pay tax bills on time. Even if you do manage to hit your deadlines, you may not have the resources to implement a payment strategy that takes advantage of payment discounts.

Avalara Property Tax integrates with your accounts payable system to automate bill paying so you never miss a payment. It can also help you determine when to pay which bills so you can qualify for early and on-time payment discounts.



Once your bills are paid, they can be linked to the relevant supporting documents stored in the system for future reference.