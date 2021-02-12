Tennessee bill would ban the use of fulfillment houses for DTC wine shipments

Wineries typically don’t have the capacity to store much wine on premises, or the bandwidth to ship wine directly to customers in various states. Instead, they use fulfillment houses — licensed entities that store the wine, prepare it for shipment, and make sure it gets to a common carrier. The use of fulfillment houses by U.S. wineries is pervasive.

Individual wineries or retailers handle the sale of the wine and collect all taxes due. The direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment house handles the necessary shipping and legal logistics: picking and packing the wine, identifying the contents as alcohol, and arranging the delivery with a common carrier such as UPS or FedEx. Fulfillment houses are also known as third-party logistics companies. In California, they’re often called public warehouses.

Fulfillment houses provide valuable services for wineries, many of which don’t have the capacity to make DTC shipments themselves. Since they often have multiple locations throughout the country, they can cut down the length of time from order to delivery. They can also help keep shipping costs down.

Using a fulfillment house helps ensure alcohol won’t fall into the hands of minors. Fulfillment houses are required to use common carriers for delivery, and common carriers are required to obtain signatures on all alcohol deliveries. Fulfillment houses maintain records of deliveries and verification of the recipient’s age.

It’s estimated that over 60% of wine shipped DTC in Tennessee went through a fulfillment house before COVID-19 dramatically increased DTC wine orders nationwide.