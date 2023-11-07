Tennessee makes permanent sales tax exemption for gun safes

Gun safes and gun safety devices are exempt from Tennessee sales tax as of November 1, 2023.

Tennessee provided a sales tax holiday for gun safes and gun safety devices from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, then extended the sales tax holiday through June 30, 2023. But since a sales tax holiday can only last so long, gun safes and gun safety devices became subject to Tennessee sales tax again effective July 1, 2023.

That changed with the enactment of House Bill 7012, which established a permanent sales and use tax exemption for firearm safes and firearm safety devices starting November 1, 2023.

For the purposes of the exemption, Tennessee defines “firearm safe” as “a locking container or other enclosure … equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms.” Glass-faced containers do not qualify for the exemption.

A firearm safety device is: