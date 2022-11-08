The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age Directive- Ten things to look out for

1. New harmonised Digital Reporting for intra-EU B2B cross-border supplies

A new pan-EU Digital Reporting Requirement will be introduced for intra-EU B2B cross-border transactions. All taxpayers will be covered by this new reporting requirement, with no thresholds or exemptions (including non-resident and microbusinesses). This will involve the real-time reporting of a subset of e-invoice data by both the supplier and the customer.

Taxpayers will submit the required transactional data to the relevant national tax authority. Tax authorities will then share data with other member states by reporting it to the European Commission’s new central database. This decentralised model is similar to how the current VAT Information Exchange System (VIES) database works today.

2. End of EC Sales Lists

'Recapitulative statements' (also known as EC Sales Lists and VIES reports) filing requirements will be removed and replaced by the new Digital Reporting requirement. We will therefore see the existing periodic summary of intra-EU sales by customer replaced with real-time (or close to real-time) transactional level digital reporting by both parties.

3. EU Member States will have option to implement digital reporting for domestic transactions

Individual EU countries will be able to choose whether to implement digital reporting for domestic transactions, but this will not be obligatory under the Directive. However, if countries are introducing new digital reporting requirements domestically, they will need to conform to the new Digital Reporting requirements. This will mean that if a member state wants to introduce a domestic digital reporting requirement, it will also need to mandate domestic e-invoicing, with a subset of the e-invoice data reported by businesses.

4. Existing digital reporting requirements will need to ensure interoperability before converging to meet the new EU requirements

Current local country digital reporting and e-reporting requirements (e.g RITR in Hungary and the SII in Spain) will need to ensure interoperability with the new EU digital reporting requirements in the short-term, before fully converging in the medium-term to the full requirements.



5. EU standard for e-invoicing (EN16931) will be used for digital reporting

The required data elements and reporting format for the new intra-EU digital reporting will be based on EN16931, the existing European e-invoicing standard. Therefore, the required data to be reported both cross-border and domestically, could be a subset of data from e-invoices. However, this does not mean that the European Commission will mandate e-invoicing across the EU, but instead attempt to remove many of the barriers of adopting e-invoicing for both countries and businesses, and where e-invoicing is used, there should be synergies relating to the data and format required for digital reporting.

Digital reporting will be decentralised but shared at a European Union level

Taxpayers will submit the required transactional data to the relevant national tax authority. Tax authorities will then share data with other member states by reporting it to the European Commission’s new central database. This decentralised model is similar to how the current VAT Information Exchange System (VIES) database works today.